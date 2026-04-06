In Kharkiv, a TCC serviceman was attacked with a knife, one was wounded in the abdomen - recruitment center

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In Kharkiv, military personnel from the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) were attacked with a knife during notification rounds; one sustained a stab wound to the abdomen and was hospitalized, the Kharkiv Regional TRC and Social Support Center reported on Monday on Facebook, according to UNN.

In Kharkiv, another criminal incident occurred – a shameful attack on a serviceman. On April 6, in the city of Kharkiv, during notification activities for conscripts, a civilian attacked servicemen. As a result of the attack, one of the servicemen sustained a knife wound to the abdomen and was hospitalized; he is receiving necessary medical assistance. - reported the TRC.

As noted, "after the act, the attacker fled and is currently wanted."

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"We are convinced that the attacker's whereabouts will be promptly established by the competent authorities, and the culprit will be brought to justice," the TRC emphasized.

"We remind you that servicemen who carry out notification of conscripts are officials performing their duties in wartime. Any attempts to obstruct notification, insults, resistance, or assault will have inevitable consequences; offenders will face appropriate administrative or criminal liability," the statement reads.

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