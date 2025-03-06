In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a residential building: two injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a drone struck a high-rise building, damaging the technical floor, roof, and elevator shaft. The explosion shattered windows, damaged cars, and two people experienced severe stress.
Last night in Kharkiv, an enemy drone struck a residential building. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to the information, the explosion was recorded on the technical floor of the high-rise building.
The strike damaged the roof, the facade between the upper floors, and the elevator shaft. As a result of the explosion, windows in neighboring buildings were shattered, and 8 cars were damaged by debris.
A small fire broke out at the scene, which was extinguished by rescuers.
Residents of the entrance are being evacuated. Two people experienced severe stress and are receiving necessary assistance. Currently, there are no other casualties.
Rescuers, medics, law enforcement officers, and volunteers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the attack are being clarified.
Recall
The enemy drone "Shahed" hit a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.
