In July and August, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine recorded a higher passenger traffic for entry into Ukraine than for exit

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine recorded an increase in passenger traffic entering our country, not leaving it, in July and August. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN writes.

All summer months we observe high passenger traffic. Since June 1, it has only been growing. But if June was characterized by citizens leaving, then in July there was already a slight advantage of entering Ukraine. In July, almost 4.2 million citizens crossed the border. These are indicators in both directions. In August, we also see an advantage for entry – said Demchenko.

He added that queues at Ukrainian borders arise in certain directions and at certain hours when passenger traffic increases, but they are not round-the-clock. Andriy Demchenko added that during border crossing, the most common violations are illegal exit, use of forged documents, and falsification of exit conditions.

Addition

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warns of temporary restrictions on exit from the country through the "Ustyluh - Zosyn" checkpoint from August 12. The reason is road surface repair, which will lead to reverse traffic and possible queues.