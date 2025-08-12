$41.450.06
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5464 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10450 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17101 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15263 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13177 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11757 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14252 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18857 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82468 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
In July and August, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine recorded a higher passenger traffic for entry into Ukraine than for exit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine recorded an increase in passenger traffic for entry in July and August. In July, almost 4.2 million citizens crossed the border in both directions.

In July and August, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine recorded a higher passenger traffic for entry into Ukraine than for exit

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine recorded an increase in passenger traffic entering our country, not leaving it, in July and August. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN writes.

All summer months we observe high passenger traffic. Since June 1, it has only been growing. But if June was characterized by citizens leaving, then in July there was already a slight advantage of entering Ukraine. In July, almost 4.2 million citizens crossed the border. These are indicators in both directions. In August, we also see an advantage for entry

– said Demchenko.

He added that queues at Ukrainian borders arise in certain directions and at certain hours when passenger traffic increases, but they are not round-the-clock. Andriy Demchenko added that during border crossing, the most common violations are illegal exit, use of forged documents, and falsification of exit conditions.

Addition

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warns of temporary restrictions on exit from the country through the "Ustyluh - Zosyn" checkpoint from August 12. The reason is road surface repair, which will lead to reverse traffic and possible queues.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine