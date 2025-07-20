In Japan, according to exit polls, the ruling coalition is losing its majority amid the need to conclude a customs agreement with the United States

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 13598 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 28419 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 42365 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 59817 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 46839 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 40395 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 110741 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 238543 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 109957 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99562 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
89%
742mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, there is destructionJuly 20, 06:30 AM • 13112 views
The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the Russian fake about the posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the symbols of the SS "Galicia" divisionJuly 20, 07:42 AM • 12868 views
Trump called for cancellation of Senate summer recess for urgent appointmentsJuly 20, 08:25 AM • 11010 views
Apples, sausages, and workers: North Korea and Russia deepen economic ties11:36 AM • 6084 views
The EU has allocated Ukraine €164.8 billion, including €3.6 billion from frozen Russian assets01:22 PM • 13404 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 238539 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 161614 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 228761 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 248124 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 425652 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 27070 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 110728 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 149300 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 151538 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 155889 views
Actual
Facebook
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Guardian

In Japan, according to exit polls, the ruling coalition is losing its majority amid the need to conclude a customs agreement with the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Japan's ruling coalition, according to exit polls, is losing its majority in the upper house of parliament, putting pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government. This comes ahead of the deadline for concluding a customs agreement with the United States, which could lead to political turmoil.

In Japan, according to exit polls, the ruling coalition is losing its majority amid the need to conclude a customs agreement with the United States

In Japan, according to exit poll data, the ruling coalition is likely to lose its majority in the upper house of parliament. This potentially threatens political turmoil as the deadline for concluding customs tariffs with the United States approaches, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

While the voting results do not directly determine whether Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's shaky minority government will fall, they put pressure on the embattled leader, who also lost control of the more influential lower house in October.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito needed 50 seats to retain control of the 248-seat upper house in an election where half the seats were contested. They are projected to win between 32 and 51 seats.

This is according to the results of an exit poll conducted by public broadcaster NHK.

Other broadcasters predicted the ruling coalition would have 41-43 seats. If the coalition gets fewer than 46 seats, it will be its worst result since its formation in 1999.

This comes on top of the worst result in 15 years in the October lower house election. That vote made Ishiba's administration vulnerable to a no-confidence vote and calls from his own party for a change in leadership.

Opposition parties advocating for tax cuts and tougher immigration policies appear to be making gains, exit polls showed, as rising consumer prices, particularly a jump in the cost of the staple food — rice, are a key issue for voters.

The LDP has largely played defense in this election, being on the wrong side of a key issue for voters. Polls show that most households want a consumption tax cut to combat inflation, which the LDP opposes. Opposition parties have capitalized on this and pushed this message

- said David Boling, director of the consulting firm Eurasia Group.

The LDP calls for fiscal restraint, focusing on the highly volatile government bond market as investors worry about Japan's ability to refinance the world's largest debt pile.

Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 202227.06.25, 05:54 • 84515 views

Customs Agreement with the US Adding to the anxiety surrounding the world's fourth-largest economy, Japan faces an August 1 deadline to conclude a trade agreement with the United States, or face harsh tariffs in its largest export market.

The populist Sanseito party seemed to be one of the main winners. It is projected to win 10-15 seats in the chamber, compared to only one seat it had previously.

Sanseito's "Japan First" campaign and warnings of a "silent invasion" of foreigners have brought once marginal political rhetoric into the mainstream.

I'm a graduate student, but there are no Japanese people around me. They are all foreigners. When I look at how compensation and money are spent on foreigners, I think Japanese people are a bit despised

- said Yu Nagai, a 25-year-old student who voted for Sanseito earlier on Sunday.

Addition

Japan has recognized China's military cooperation with Russia as a serious security threat that could change the Indo-Pacific region. Beijing criticized the report, calling it a "misconception of China."

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
China
Japan
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9