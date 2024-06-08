In Indonesia, a python completely swallowed a woman

On Saturday, a 45-year-old woman was found dead in the belly of a python on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. The snake swallowed it in one fell swoop. This is reported by the publication NDVT, reports UNN.

Details

The mother-of-four did not return home on Thursday evening and was declared missing, and residents of Kalampang village did everything possible to find her.

The man found her things, and soon the villagers found a python with a large belly.

We agreed to cut the snake's belly. Then they immediately noticed the woman's head the village head told me.

Inside the snake lay a woman, unharmed and dressed. It is rare for pythons to devour humans in one go, but this has happened several times in Indonesia in recent years.

