Zelensky and Indonesian president discuss areas of bilateral cooperation

Singapore. On the sidelines of the annual Asian security summit, Shangri-La Dialogue held a meeting with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto. The main topics of the negotiations are progress in the implementation of the peace formula and directions of bilateral cooperation - Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

He noted that Ukraine hopes for Indonesia's participation in the first global world of peace at the highest level and for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Thank you and count on your support – support for our territorial integrity and sovereignty. I had a very good report and the opportunity to make a video message in Indonesia at the G20 meeting and present our vision of peace in Ukraine.and of course, it is very important for me to hear your voice – The Voice of your great country, your society at the Peace Summit in Switzerland. And of course, we need your participation - Zelensky told Subiant.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue Conference. he will hold a number of meetings, including with Singapore President Taran Shanmugaratnam and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.