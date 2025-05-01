In India, about 100 schoolchildren were poisoned by a lunch in which the cook had earlier discovered a dead snake

In a school in northeastern India, about a hundred of the 500 children who ate in the dining room fell ill. It turned out that they ate a dish with a dead snake.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

An investigation has been launched in India after about 100 students at a school in Mokama, in the northern state of Bihar, experienced health problems after eating lunch. According to media reports, about 500 children ate this lunch.

It is reported that the cook served the children food after removing a dead snake from it - says the announcement of the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC).

The commission stated that this incident constitutes a "serious violation of human rights."

It is currently unknown what kind of snake it is. India is home to many snakes, including constrictors such as the Indian python, and venomous snakes such as the king cobra, spectacled cobra and Indian krait.

Meanwhile, the case has caused serious concern in the city, with residents blocking the road in protest.

Let us remind you

