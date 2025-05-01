In India, about 100 schoolchildren were poisoned by a lunch in which the cook had earlier discovered a dead snake

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29597 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71500 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84811 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96599 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103701 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277645 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151563 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168765 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225696 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253366 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81849 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 181588 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277645 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 216049 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 250809 views
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11323 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20246 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22572 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21023 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83659 views
In India, about 100 schoolchildren were poisoned by a lunch in which the cook had earlier discovered a dead snake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

About a hundred children in India fell ill after lunch at school. The cook found a dead snake in the dish, which sparked an investigation and protests by local residents.

In India, about 100 schoolchildren were poisoned by a lunch in which the cook had earlier discovered a dead snake

In a school in northeastern India, about a hundred of the 500 children who ate in the dining room fell ill. It turned out that they ate a dish with a dead snake.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

An investigation has been launched in India after about 100 students at a school in Mokama, in the northern state of Bihar, experienced health problems after eating lunch. According to media reports, about 500 children ate this lunch.

It is reported that the cook served the children food after removing a dead snake from it

- says the announcement of the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC).

The commission stated that this incident constitutes a "serious violation of human rights."

It is currently unknown what kind of snake it is. India is home to many snakes, including constrictors such as the Indian python, and venomous snakes such as the king cobra, spectacled cobra and Indian krait.

Meanwhile, the case has caused serious concern in the city, with residents blocking the road in protest.

Let us remind you

In school No. 4 of Novocheboksarsk, 205 people were poisoned due to expired products in the Russian school canteen, 6 of them children were hospitalized. RNA norovirus was detected in the canteen and an attempt to hide expired products.

India has blocked the Indus River for Pakistan, Islamabad considers it an act of war24.04.25, 23:57 • 5645 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
India
