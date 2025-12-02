In Germany, teenagers drew swastikas on Jewish gravestones

In Cloppenburg, Germany, teenagers drew swastikas on Jewish gravestones. Both teenagers confessed to the act during questioning. DW reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Police established that the crime was committed by young people aged 16 and 17 at the Jewish cemetery in the city of Cloppenburg in eastern Germany. According to witnesses, the suspects also made the forbidden Nazi salute. - the publication writes.

It is noted that both teenagers confessed to the act during questioning, and law enforcement officers held "intensive and preventive conversations" with them. It is planned that the teenagers will repair the damage they caused.

Recall

