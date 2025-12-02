In Germany, teenagers drew swastikas on Jewish gravestones

$42.340.08
December 2, 12:35 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 25414 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 15102 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 17861 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 15590 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 16282 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 10220 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 16814 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 16136 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 18417 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 36406 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 41600 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 43660 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 99814 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 74480 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 90449 views
In Germany, teenagers drew swastikas on Jewish gravestones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

In Cloppenburg, Germany, two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, drew swastikas on Jewish gravestones. They confessed to the act and will have preventative talks with the police.

In Germany, teenagers drew swastikas on Jewish gravestones

In Cloppenburg, Germany, teenagers drew swastikas on Jewish gravestones. Both teenagers confessed to the act during questioning. DW reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Police established that the crime was committed by young people aged 16 and 17 at the Jewish cemetery in the city of Cloppenburg in eastern Germany. According to witnesses, the suspects also made the forbidden Nazi salute.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that both teenagers confessed to the act during questioning, and law enforcement officers held "intensive and preventive conversations" with them. It is planned that the teenagers will repair the damage they caused.

Recall

American rapper Kanye West, known by the pseudonym Ye, publicly apologized for the first time for his antisemitic statements.

