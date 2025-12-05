In Germany, a doctor mistakenly sent 34 patients for chemotherapy

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 9520 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 12035 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 18647 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 31915 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 41930 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 37041 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62021 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34353 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57186 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24631 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
88%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 29238 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 24889 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24432 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12149 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 13388 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 6202 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 9522 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24435 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62022 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 47182 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 1062 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12151 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 21994 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 35916 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 36145 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

In Germany, a doctor mistakenly sent 34 patients for chemotherapy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

In Germany, a doctor mistakenly sent 34 patients for chemotherapy and antibody therapy, although it was not necessary. The error was discovered after the treatment did not have the expected effect in two patients.

In Germany, a doctor mistakenly sent 34 patients for chemotherapy

In Germany, a doctor mistakenly referred 34 breast cancer patients for antibody therapy and chemotherapy, even though it was not necessary. The error was discovered after the treatment did not have the expected effect in two patients. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

The Gesundheit Nord (Geno) clinic network reported that 34 breast cancer patients were mistakenly referred for antibody therapy, and in some cases, chemotherapy, even though it was not necessary. Geno emphasized that the patients' prognosis likely did not worsen due to the incorrect treatment, but acknowledged that both antibody therapy and chemotherapy "are sometimes associated with serious side effects and potential long-term consequences."

According to Geno, the cause was an incorrect interpretation of tissue samples by an "experienced doctor" who worked in the pathology department of the Bremen clinic. This also affected patients from other hospitals for whom the clinic issued conclusions.

Ministry of Health warns: over-the-counter sleeping pills can harm sleep and health02.12.25, 18:08 • 3060 views

The series of errors was discovered by a gynecologist who noticed that in two of his patients, the tumors did not respond to treatment as expected. He ordered a review of the conclusions. According to the regional news program "buten un binnen," more than 500 results were checked, and 34 of them turned out to be erroneous.

All affected patients were informed, and the hospital management apologized to them. The doctor who made the mistakes was suspended from work. The Bremen prosecutor's office is investigating alleged negligent bodily harm.

It is noted that the same doctor also worked in the pathology department of the University Hospital Göttingen, where she was engaged not in breast cancer diagnostics, but in other tasks. Nevertheless, all recent conclusions of this specialist were also checked there, and no violations were found. But even in this clinic, the doctor was temporarily suspended from work until the investigation is completed.

Adolescence lasts until 30: new study identifies five phases of brain development25.11.25, 17:05 • 3267 views

Olga Rozgon

HealthNews of the World
Carcinoma
Germany