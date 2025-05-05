In Georgia, the opposition is initiating a plebiscite on early parliamentary elections

The opposition in Georgia is discussing the idea of a plebiscite on early parliamentary elections simultaneously with the elections to local self-government bodies scheduled for October. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ekho Kavkaza".

Details

According to the initiative, citizens will be asked to answer whether they want early parliamentary elections. This was stated by one of the leaders of the Lelo party and the For a Strong Georgia coalition, Davit Usupashvili.

He called the plebiscite a potential tool for defusing political confrontation - subject to institutional and international guarantees. According to him, if the plebiscite becomes part of some "grand plan" supported by the international community and political players, its holding should be seriously considered.

Wonderful elections and magical solutions will not fly from the sky. Such schemes are needed, especially if they come from a desire to negotiate, not to destroy - Usupashvili noted.

He also recalled the problems and violations that accompanied the past parliamentary elections, and stressed that any such initiatives require reliable guarantees of transparency and the participation of all parties.

Let us remind you

The ruling Georgian Dream party has initiated a package of amendments according to which the Constitutional Court of Georgia is entitled to ban new parties, "the stated goals, nature of activity and staff of which are identical to already banned parties".