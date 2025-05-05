In Georgia, the opposition is initiating a plebiscite on early parliamentary elections

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32091 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67287 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78534 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131771 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166396 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193199 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106689 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100809 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101708 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67509 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2.9m/s
56%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 67287 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 78534 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193199 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 91631 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 114685 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 14012 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17670 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26217 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 23469 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 41191 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In Georgia, the opposition is initiating a plebiscite on early parliamentary elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The Georgian opposition proposes holding a plebiscite on early parliamentary elections simultaneously with local elections in October. This should become an instrument for defusing political confrontation.

In Georgia, the opposition is initiating a plebiscite on early parliamentary elections

The opposition in Georgia is discussing the idea of a plebiscite on early parliamentary elections simultaneously with the elections to local self-government bodies scheduled for October. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ekho Kavkaza".

Details

According to the initiative, citizens will be asked to answer whether they want early parliamentary elections. This was stated by one of the leaders of the Lelo party and the For a Strong Georgia coalition, Davit Usupashvili.

He called the plebiscite a potential tool for defusing political confrontation - subject to institutional and international guarantees. According to him, if the plebiscite becomes part of some "grand plan" supported by the international community and political players, its holding should be seriously considered.

In Georgia, the mandate of the commission to investigate "Saakashvili's crimes" has been extended: what is known29.04.25, 16:54 • 5464 views

Wonderful elections and magical solutions will not fly from the sky. Such schemes are needed, especially if they come from a desire to negotiate, not to destroy

- Usupashvili noted.

He also recalled the problems and violations that accompanied the past parliamentary elections, and stressed that any such initiatives require reliable guarantees of transparency and the participation of all parties.

Let us remind you

The ruling Georgian Dream party has initiated a package of amendments according to which the Constitutional Court of Georgia is entitled to ban new parties, "the stated goals, nature of activity and staff of which are identical to already banned parties". 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Georgia
Brent
$60.46
Bitcoin
$94,153.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,321.94
Ethereum
$1,805.07