Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control
12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

In the Donetsk region, due to today's Russian attacks, there are already three dead and one wounded.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

As a result of shelling in the Donetsk region, three people died: two in Yablunivka, one in Kostyantynivka. A resident of Pokrovsk was injured, where an FPV drone damaged a building.

In the Donetsk region, due to today's Russian attacks, there are already three dead and one wounded.

In the Donetsk region, three people have already been reported dead and one wounded as a result of Russian military strikes, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN writes.

3 people died and 1 was injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region

- Filashkin wrote.

Details

According to data from the head of the RMA, in Yablunivka, Illinivska community, the Russians killed two people and damaged 2 houses. Another 1 died in Kostiantynivka.

According to him, a resident of Pokrovsk was wounded - an FPV drone damaged a farm building there.

In addition, Filashkin said, it was possible to establish information about a resident of Rubtsiv, Lyman community, who died the day before.

"I urge everyone: be responsible! Evacuate in time!" - the head of the RMA stressed.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day, the Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 44 times. On June 6, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Another 9 people in the region were injured during the day.

The Donetsk police showed the consequences of enemy shelling, stating that over the past day they recorded 3,519 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector. Russian troops shelled 22 settlements.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

