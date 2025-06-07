In the Donetsk region, due to today's Russian attacks, there are already three dead and one wounded.

In the Donetsk region, three people have already been reported dead and one wounded as a result of Russian military strikes, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN writes.

3 people died and 1 was injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region - Filashkin wrote.

Details

According to data from the head of the RMA, in Yablunivka, Illinivska community, the Russians killed two people and damaged 2 houses. Another 1 died in Kostiantynivka.

According to him, a resident of Pokrovsk was wounded - an FPV drone damaged a farm building there.

In addition, Filashkin said, it was possible to establish information about a resident of Rubtsiv, Lyman community, who died the day before.

"I urge everyone: be responsible! Evacuate in time!" - the head of the RMA stressed.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day, the Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 44 times. On June 6, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Another 9 people in the region were injured during the day.

The Donetsk police showed the consequences of enemy shelling, stating that over the past day they recorded 3,519 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector. Russian troops shelled 22 settlements.