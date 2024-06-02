In Dnipropetrovsk region, the aggressor fired at two communities of X wires and artillery

On the evening of June 1, the aggressor continued to hit the Nikopol region. Kamikaze drones hit the Mirovskaya community. On Marganetskaya-artillery. 2 private houses, an outbuilding and a garage were damaged. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

It is also noted that in the evening our defenders shot down 1 cruise missile in the Kryvyi Rih district, and near midnight – 2 Shahed in the Nikopol region.

They have been terrorizing local invaders since the very morning. The Marganets community came under attack again. And also-Nikopol. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

No people were injured.

Invaders shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, there are no reports of casualties