In Dnipro, a judge on a motorcycle ran over a pedestrian to death: the SBI has launched an investigation
Kyiv • UNN
DBR employees have launched a pre-trial investigation into the fatal accident that occurred in the city of Dnipro on the morning of May 23. According to preliminary information, a judge of one of the district courts, while driving a motorcycle, ran over a pedestrian who was crossing the road in an undesignated place. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian died on the spot from injuries
It is noted that the DBR investigation team is working at the scene. It was preliminarily established that the motorcycle driver was sober.
Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules that resulted in the death of a person.
