In Chornomorsk, a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag was damaged by an enemy UAV strike - USPA

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 13345 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 23526 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 19405 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 25574 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 52396 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 78518 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 65902 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68032 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62294 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 35147 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
73%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 27552 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 27637 views
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swiftPhotoMarch 4, 12:09 PM • 7980 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 18924 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 10258 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 10393 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 13345 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 23526 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 27779 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 27690 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Péter Szijjártó
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 7130 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 19033 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 32176 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 39759 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 43703 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

In Chornomorsk, a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag was damaged by an enemy UAV strike - USPA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

As a result of an enemy UAV attack on a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag in the port of Chornomorsk, there are casualties among the crew. The vessel was transporting corn through the Ukrainian corridor.

In Chornomorsk, a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag was damaged by an enemy UAV strike - USPA

The enemy attacked a civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag with a drone as it was leaving the port of Chornomorsk. This was reported by the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As a result of the attack, there are casualties among the crew members

- the message says.

The AMPU emphasized that those affected by the attack are being provided with the necessary assistance.

It is noted that the vessel damaged by the enemy was transporting corn through the Ukrainian corridor.

Recall

Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported that today the enemy launched a missile strike on the south of Odesa Oblast. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Panama