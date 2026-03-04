In Chornomorsk, a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag was damaged by an enemy UAV strike - USPA

The enemy attacked a civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag with a drone as it was leaving the port of Chornomorsk. This was reported by the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As a result of the attack, there are casualties among the crew members - the message says.

The AMPU emphasized that those affected by the attack are being provided with the necessary assistance.

It is noted that the vessel damaged by the enemy was transporting corn through the Ukrainian corridor.

Recall

Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported that today the enemy launched a missile strike on the south of Odesa Oblast. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including two children.