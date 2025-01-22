In China, a woman lost her job because her cat accidentally sent her resignation letter

In China, a 25-year-old woman lost her job because of her cat's prank. The animal sent a letter of resignation to her boss instead of her owner. This is reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), according to UNN.

The story happened to the owner of 9 cats who lives in the Chinese city of Chongqing.

On January 5, she wrote a letter of resignation, but hesitated to send it in because her job provided her with the means to care for her pets.

Then her home surveillance camera captured the moment one of her cats jumped on her desk and pressed the laptop's input button, sending an email - the publication writes.

The woman immediately tried to explain the situation to her boss, emphasizing that the incident was due to a prank by her cat. However, he ignored her and fired her. In addition, she lost her annual bonus for the Chinese New Year, which was an additional blow to her budget.

The story provoked a strong reaction on the Internet. Some users joked: “Listen to your cat boss!”, ”The cat seems to have helped your boss save on his bonus.

Others expressed their sympathy and support, emphasizing that such cases are yet another confirmation of how difficult it is to maintain a balance between love for pets and professional life. According to the newspaper, the woman plans to look for a new job after the Chinese New Year, as her nine furry friends need care and support.

