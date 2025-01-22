In China, a woman lost her job because her cat accidentally sent her resignation letter

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102457 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102888 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110883 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113461 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135466 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104552 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138136 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103856 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117029 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122883 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80773 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118028 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54688 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58367 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102457 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169242 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158847 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38026 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58367 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118028 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122883 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141217 views
In China, a woman lost her job because her cat accidentally sent her resignation letter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36133 views

A 25-year-old woman from Chongqing lost her job because of her cat, which accidentally sent her resignation letter to her boss. Because of this incident, the owner of 9 cats also lost her annual Chinese New Year bonus.

In China, a 25-year-old woman lost her job because of her cat's prank. The animal sent a letter of resignation to her boss instead of her owner. This is reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), according to UNN.

Details

The story happened to the owner of 9 cats who lives in the Chinese city of Chongqing.

On January 5, she wrote a letter of resignation, but hesitated to send it in because her job provided her with the means to care for her pets.

Then her home surveillance camera captured the moment one of her cats jumped on her desk and pressed the laptop's input button, sending an email

- the publication writes.

The woman immediately tried to explain the situation to her boss, emphasizing that the incident was due to a prank by her cat. However, he ignored her and fired her. In addition, she lost her annual bonus for the Chinese New Year, which was an additional blow to her budget.

The story provoked a strong reaction on the Internet. Some users joked: “Listen to your cat boss!”, ”The cat seems to have helped your boss save on his bonus.

Others expressed their sympathy and support, emphasizing that such cases are yet another confirmation of how difficult it is to maintain a balance between love for pets and professional life. According to the newspaper, the woman plans to look for a new job after the Chinese New Year, as her nine furry friends need care and support.

Recall

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs “hired” a kitten found in the courtyard of a diplomatic institution. The animal was named Rango and “assigned” to the Ministry's Strategic Communications Department.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
lithuaniaLithuania
chinaChina

