In Cherkasy region a driver hit a young mother with a stroller, the woman died

In Cherkasy region , a 49-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf hit a 22-year-old woman with a one-year-old son in a stroller, the mother died on the spot, the child was not injured, the driver was detained, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred on February 12 at about 17:00 in the village of Verkhnyachka, Uman district.

It has been preliminarily established that the 49-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf lost control and hit a 22-year-old woman who was crossing the street with her one-year-old son in a stroller. As a result of the accident, the pedestrian died at the scene. The child was examined by doctors and was not injured.

The police detained the offender. The issue of serving the detainee a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is being settled.

Investigators of the Investigation Department launched an investigation under Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for up to eight years in prison.

