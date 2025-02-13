In Cherkasy region a driver hit a young mother with a stroller, the woman died

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7313 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74933 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106279 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76480 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117741 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101118 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153562 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110302 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89237 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56592 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85913 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45809 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106279 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117741 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153562 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144199 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176536 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45809 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85913 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134354 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136253 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164496 views
In Cherkasy region a driver hit a young mother with a stroller, the woman died

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38267 views

A 49-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf hit a 22-year-old woman with a one-year-old son in a stroller in the village of Verkhnyachka. The mother died on the spot, the child was not injured, and the driver was detained.

In Cherkasy region , a 49-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf hit a 22-year-old woman with a one-year-old son in a stroller, the mother died on the spot, the child was not injured, the driver was detained, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

In the Uman region, a driver hit a woman with a child in a stroller. The 22-year-old woman died as a result of the accident. The child was not injured. Investigators are currently investigating the accident

- the police said.

Details

The accident occurred on February 12 at about 17:00 in the village of Verkhnyachka, Uman district.

It has been preliminarily established that the 49-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf lost control and hit a 22-year-old woman who was crossing the street with her one-year-old son in a stroller. As a result of the accident, the pedestrian died at the scene. The child was examined by doctors and was not injured.

The police detained the offender. The issue of serving the detainee a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is being settled.

Investigators of the Investigation Department launched an investigation under Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for up to eight years in prison. 

Drunk BMW driver causes an accident in the center of Kyiv: there are victims10.02.25, 17:50 • 35729 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising