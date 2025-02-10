Drunk BMW driver causes an accident in the center of Kyiv: there are victims

In Kyiv, a drunk BMW driver drove into a car that had stopped at a traffic light. As a result of the accident, two people were injured, and law enforcement officers opened an investigation, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, on February 9, the driver of a BMW 750 LI, moving down Valeriy Lobanovsky Avenue towards Demiivska Square, hit a Mazda 6, whose driver had stopped at a red traffic light. As a result of the collision, the driver and passenger of the Mazda sustained moderate injuries.

Drager recorded 1.50 ppm of alcohol in the BMW driver's blood, he was detained and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

Recall

In 2024, 25,781 road accidents occurred in Ukraine , killing 3,202 people and injuring 32,023, with speeding being the main cause of accidents. 1000 accidents were caused by drivers being intoxicated (alcohol or drugs), 110 people died and 1302 were injured.