In Cherkasy region, a child drowned in the Tyasmin River

A child born in 2011 drowned in the Tyasmin River in Smela, Cherkasy region, the tragedy occurred yesterday, June 4. This is reported by the press service of the state emergency service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The disappearance in the water was reported by a friend of the girl when she noticed that she had disappeared from view. The girl was not at a loss, ran up and informed the adults, who at that moment were also resting by the river. They also called the Rescue Service, - the message says.

Details

Divers of the State Emergency Service found the child's body at a distance of about 5 meters from the shore and handed it over to doctors. Resuscitation measures did not give any results, and emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead.

The State Emergency Service notes that since the beginning of the year, 323 people have died on the water bodies of Ukraine, including 24 children. 142 people were rescued, including 9 children.

Parents! Do not let children go to the water alone and teach them the rules of safe behavior! - rescuers note.

