In Cherkasy a multi-storey building was damaged by shrapnel due to a Russian drone attack

02:39 PM • 32348 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 69960 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 103249 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106576 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124759 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102544 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130451 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103594 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103726 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95856 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113270 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
09:52 AM

09:52 AM • 28784 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

09:59 AM • 107731 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM

02:39 PM • 32300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124755 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130447 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163224 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153262 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM

03:20 PM • 3578 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM

02:48 PM • 10426 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

09:59 AM • 107731 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113270 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138799 views
In Cherkasy a multi-storey building was damaged by shrapnel due to a Russian drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27230 views

In Cherkasy region, 6 Russian drones were destroyed overnight. The wreckage of one of them damaged the balcony of a residential building in Cherkasy, causing a fire, but there were no casualties.

Six Russian drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region overnight. As a result of the Russian attack, the balcony of a residential building in Cherkasy was damaged by drone debris, there was a fire, and no one was injured, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"From night to morning, our Cherkasy region was on alert. The Zolotonosha district is still on alert. According to preliminary data, 6 Russian UAVs were shot down in the Cherkasy sky. In most cases, without any consequences," said the RMA head.

However, in the regional center, shrapnel from a "shahed" damaged a balcony in one of the apartments of a high-rise building. Later, a fire broke out there and has been extinguished. Law enforcement officers seized the UAV's wreckage and a warhead. Fortunately, the residents are fine - they did not need medical assistance

- Taburets wrote.

59 drones out of more than a hundred launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine31.01.25, 09:25 • 21102 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
cherkasyCherkassy

