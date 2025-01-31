In Cherkasy a multi-storey building was damaged by shrapnel due to a Russian drone attack

Six Russian drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region overnight. As a result of the Russian attack, the balcony of a residential building in Cherkasy was damaged by drone debris, there was a fire, and no one was injured, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"From night to morning, our Cherkasy region was on alert. The Zolotonosha district is still on alert. According to preliminary data, 6 Russian UAVs were shot down in the Cherkasy sky. In most cases, without any consequences," said the RMA head.

However, in the regional center, shrapnel from a "shahed" damaged a balcony in one of the apartments of a high-rise building. Later, a fire broke out there and has been extinguished. Law enforcement officers seized the UAV's wreckage and a warhead. Fortunately, the residents are fine - they did not need medical assistance - Taburets wrote.

