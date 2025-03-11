In Bukovina, border guards uncovered a fake military officer: he tried to leave the country with false documents
Kyiv • UNN
At the checkpoint "Porubne", a 27-year-old man was detained who was posing as a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The border guards discovered that all the documents he provided were forged.
Border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment prevented an attempt by a citizen of Ukraine to illegally leave the country using forged documents of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.
During passport control at the "Porubne" checkpoint, a 27-year-old resident of the Ivano-Frankivsk region presented himself as a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claiming that he was currently on leave and heading for a vacation in Poland. To confirm the legality of his departure abroad, the pseudo-officer provided a copy of a service ID certified by a notary, a leave ticket, and other necessary documents.
After conducting a thorough check using special equipment, the border guards established that the provided documents showed signs of complete forgery.
Also, during further work and interaction with representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the border guards found out that there were no records of this official's service in the specified military unit.
After the relevant documents were processed, the man was handed over to the National Police officers, and a report was sent regarding the detection of signs of a criminal offense under Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Forgery of documents, seals, stamps, and forms, their sale, use of forged documents."
The government has expanded the list of categories of people who have the right to cross the border: who is being referred to07.03.25, 13:52 • 17601 view