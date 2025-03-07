The government has expanded the list of categories of people who have the right to cross the border: who is being referred to
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet has expanded the list of people who can cross the border during martial law. Relatives of fallen soldiers and families of Heroes of Ukraine have been granted the right to leave.
The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, who published a photo of the draft resolution on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the list of categories that have the right to cross the border is expanding, in particular:
- those who have a deferment and whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, full-blooded (half-blooded) brother or sister) were killed or went missing during hostilities;
- family members (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, full-blooded (half-blooded) brother or sister) who were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.
Recall
The Cabinet has updated the procedure for leaving the country for cultural workers and media during martial law. New requirements for documents and a limit on the duration of stay of up to 60 days with the possibility of extension have been established.