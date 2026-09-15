In August, 266 buses were added to Ukraine’s vehicle fleet - which models are the most popular

In August 2026, Ukraine’s vehicle fleet gained 266 buses (including minibuses). This is 3% more than in August 2025, reports UNN, citing Ukravtoprom.

Details

The following new buses were most frequently registered for the first time in August:

ZAZ – 42 units;

ATAMAN - 38 units;

ETALON - 32 units.

At the same time, the following used buses were registered:

MERCEDES-BENZ - 58 units;

VOLKSWAGEN - 12 units;

VDL - 10 units.

New vehicles accounted for 56% of this total, compared with 61% last year.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine’s bus fleet has gained a total of 1,716 buses (+4% compared with the same period in 2025). Of these: new – 731 units (-9%); used – 985 units (+15%).

Reminder

In August, Ukraine’s vehicle fleet gained 12.8 thousand cars with gasoline engines, which is 2% fewer than in the same period last year.