Improvement of the reburial mechanism for defenders: The Council adopted the draft law as a basis
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on the mechanism for the reburial of fallen defenders of Ukraine. The document provides for the allocation of 6.61 million UAH for the reburial of about 500 fallen in 2025.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law on improving the legal mechanism for the reburial of deceased individuals who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
This is reported by UNN referring to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft law card No. 12413.
Details
No. 12413 - regulation of the reburial of deceased individuals who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Adopted as a basis - 290
According to the draft law, the reburial of deceased individuals who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine and died during service is carried out at the expense of sources provided by legislation for the burial of such individuals.
In case the identity of a person who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, died during service, and was temporarily buried as unidentified is established, a written request for reburial can be submitted by a person who will carry out the reburial.
The explanatory note states that due to hostilities and the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine from 2014 to 2024, many regions of Ukraine have been occupied.
Currently, work is ongoing to search for the remains of fallen defenders of Ukraine. Numerous requests for the reburial of the remains of deceased servicemen from de-occupied territories to burial sites in the territories of settlements at the last registered place of residence of the deceased (dead) person, including in specially designated sectors for honorable burials, are being received by regional military administrations and local self-government bodies.
MPs indicate that for combatants, only the right to free burial is provided, not reburial.
Currently, the law does not provide for free reburial of the remains of deceased servicemen
The document states that the draft law will not require funding from the state budget, but will require funding from local budgets, which can be carried out within the framework of the program "Expenses for the burial of combatants and persons with disabilities due to war."
According to financial and economic calculations, if the draft law is adopted in full, then its implementation in 2025 will require 6 million 610 thousand hryvnias.
MPs argue this amount by stating that the estimated cost of one reburial is 13,220 hryvnias,
therefore, since the estimated projected number of reburials will be 500 per year, the total amount for carrying out these reburials will be 6.61 million hryvnias. At the same time, for objective reasons, it is impossible to accurately predict the number of reburials of the bodies (remains) of deceased individuals who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine that will be carried out in 2025.
Reminder
The electronic register currently contains over 160 thousand DNA profiles. Of these, about 16 thousand are DNA profiles of unidentified bodies. This refers to both military and civilian individuals.