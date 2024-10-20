IMF updates baseline forecast for ending the war: the OP responds

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 32585 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 135775 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 186664 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 116580 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 351379 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176904 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147187 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196707 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125705 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108437 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

IMF updates baseline forecast for ending the war: the OP responds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55859 views

Experts also expect that Ukraine will be able to maintain moderate economic growth despite the inhibiting effects of the war.

IMF updates baseline forecast for ending the war: the OP responds

Experts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have updated the basic forecast of the duration of Russia's war against Ukraine - according to their scenario, the war could last until the end of 2025, UNN reports.

Details

"In the updated baseline scenario, the war will come to an end in the last quarter of 2025, which will have a strong dampening effect, but Ukraine will be able to maintain moderate growth," the document says.

In the previous forecast, which was released in June this year, the baseline scenario predicted the end of the war at the end of 2024.

In general, the updated baseline scenario assumes that the impact of the war will be concentrated in areas with already reduced economic activity due to the security situation, but that economic growth will remain positive due to the recovery of potential production.

Advisor to the Presidential Administration Serhiy Leshchenko said during the telethon that no one can predict when the fighting will end and also accused some partners of slowing down assistance to Ukraine.

Instead of providing all possible support in this matter in terms of armaments, some partners are slowing down this assistance. Accordingly, they make their own forecasts. Instead of making predictions, it would certainly be desirable to receive the desired amount of assistance, and then these forecasts would look more optimistic. The year 2025 starts in 2 months, so obviously there is a chance that all this will end in 2025. Therefore, there is probably more room to call for the fulfillment of actively undertaken commitments and to provide Ukraine with the assistance it needs

- Serhiy Leshchenko said. 

Add

The IMF's scenario also states that in 2025, inflation is projected to decline to 7.5% by the end of the year due to easing cost pressures. At the same time, the current account deficit will increase to $27.1 billion (14.3% of GDP) due to persistent import needs.

"Despite the deterioration in the current account, some decline in net foreign direct investment, and an increase in foreign currency cash outside banks amid war-related uncertainties, gross reserves will increase to $44.9 billion, supported by external financing," the Fund points out.

Zelensky: Ukraine may receive $35 billion from frozen assets of Russia at the beginning of the new year18.10.24, 19:21 • 18235 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
