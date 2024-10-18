Zelensky: Ukraine may receive $35 billion from frozen assets of Russia at the beginning of the new year
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could receive $35 billion of Russia's $50 billion in frozen assets from the beginning of 2025. This is possible if Hungary does not block certain steps and 99% of EU leaders support this decision.
From the beginning of 2025, Ukraine will be able to receive $35 billion of Russia's $50 billion in frozen assets, provided that Hungary does not block certain steps. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telethon, UNN reports.
It is important for us to accept $50 billion of frozen Russian assets on the platform of the G7 presidency. I was in Brussels, we talked about this, and we really want Hungary not to block some steps, so we can get some of these funds, namely $35 billion, faster
According to him, in fact, 99% of EU leaders support this decision.
Physically, we will be able to receive this money from the beginning of next year. We talked about this with the EU leadership and will receive the money in tranches
According to him, Ukraine will be able to use these funds to finance the domestic production of our weapons and to help people.
Recall
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the EU has already made a political decision on the distribution of $35 billion of frozen Russian assets, but the further process depends on the unity of European leaders.