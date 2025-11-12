Illegal vape business exposed in Poltava region: profits reached millions

In Poltava Oblast, three men were exposed for setting up an illegal production of liquids for electronic cigarettes. Quarterly profits from the illegal trade reached millions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Bureau of Economic Security.

Details

According to the investigation, the perpetrators manufactured products without any permits and sold them throughout Ukraine. Orders were accepted through a Telegram channel and a website. Everything was sent by mail.

The estimated quarterly turnover of illegal trade amounted to over UAH 2 million.

During searches, law enforcement officers found and seized equipment and raw materials for production, as well as ready-made liquids for electronic cigarettes, which have already been seized. The estimated value of the seized goods is over UAH 1 million.

The three men were charged with manufacturing and selling excisable goods.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

Earlier, Kyiv law enforcement officers stopped the activities of an illegal criminal group that distributed electronic cigarettes containing cannabinoids. During searches, the suspects had over 500 electronic cigarettes with narcotic substances, an automatic rifle, a submachine gun, two pistols, three grenades, over 600 rounds of various calibers, mobile phones, tablets, money, and documents with signs of forgery seized. The value of the seized goods on the "black" market reaches UAH 1.5 million.