ukenru
03:53 PM • 6162 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 13005 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns
02:21 PM • 16730 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 20756 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 21057 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 23246 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 39927 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62077 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81168 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126904 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Exclusives
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126913 views
Illegal vape business exposed in Poltava region: profits reached millions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

Three men who set up illegal production of e-cigarette liquids have been exposed in Poltava region. Quarterly profits from the illegal trade reached millions of hryvnias.

Illegal vape business exposed in Poltava region: profits reached millions

In Poltava Oblast, three men were exposed for setting up an illegal production of liquids for electronic cigarettes. Quarterly profits from the illegal trade reached millions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Bureau of Economic Security.

Details

According to the investigation, the perpetrators manufactured products without any permits and sold them throughout Ukraine. Orders were accepted through a Telegram channel and a website. Everything was sent by mail.

The estimated quarterly turnover of illegal trade amounted to over UAH 2 million.

During searches, law enforcement officers found and seized equipment and raw materials for production, as well as ready-made liquids for electronic cigarettes, which have already been seized. The estimated value of the seized goods is over UAH 1 million.

The three men were charged with manufacturing and selling excisable goods.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

Earlier, Kyiv law enforcement officers stopped the activities of an illegal criminal group that distributed electronic cigarettes containing cannabinoids. During searches, the suspects had over 500 electronic cigarettes with narcotic substances, an automatic rifle, a submachine gun, two pistols, three grenades, over 600 rounds of various calibers, mobile phones, tablets, money, and documents with signs of forgery seized. The value of the seized goods on the "black" market reaches UAH 1.5 million.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine