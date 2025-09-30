"If I don't like someone, I'll fire them on the spot": Trump on meeting with military commanders

US President Donald Trump said he would fire top military commanders on the spot if he didn't like them at a meeting at the Quantico base, UNN reports.

"I'm going to meet with generals, admirals, and leaders. And if I don't like someone, I'll fire them on the spot," he said. - Trump said.

Recall

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered hundreds of US Army generals and admirals to gather next week without warning — and without stating a reason — at a Marine Corps base in Virginia, causing confusion and alarm after the Trump administration fired numerous high-ranking officials this year.