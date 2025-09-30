"If I don't like someone, I'll fire them on the spot": Trump on meeting with military commanders
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced his intention to fire senior military commanders if he doesn't like them at a meeting. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth summoned hundreds of generals and admirals to a meeting without warning.
US President Donald Trump said he would fire top military commanders on the spot if he didn't like them at a meeting at the Quantico base, UNN reports.
"I'm going to meet with generals, admirals, and leaders. And if I don't like someone, I'll fire them on the spot," he said.
Recall
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered hundreds of US Army generals and admirals to gather next week without warning — and without stating a reason — at a Marine Corps base in Virginia, causing confusion and alarm after the Trump administration fired numerous high-ranking officials this year.