Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
IDPs will receive the "seventh" payment: what it is about

Kyiv • UNN

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for assisting internally displaced persons, introducing an additional "seventh" payment. It will be received by IDPs who, after displacement, officially worked or registered as individual entrepreneurs and continued to work for all 6 months.

IDPs will receive the "seventh" payment: what it is about

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for assisting internally displaced persons, according to which IDPs will receive a "seventh" payment if they officially worked after moving, or registered as a sole proprietor and continued to work for all 6 months. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

Changes have been made to the procedure for providing living assistance to internally displaced persons. An additional "seventh" payment of assistance is provided to internally displaced persons who, after displacement and the assignment of assistance for a six-month period, continued to work or receive income as individual entrepreneurs, or found employment/registered as individual entrepreneurs and continued to work until the end of this period.

- Melnychuk reported.

As MP Oleksiy Honcharenko explained, living assistance is currently paid for 6 months, but now an additional "seventh" payment is being introduced.

It will only be received by those IDPs of working age who, after moving, officially worked or registered as a sole proprietor and continued to do so for all 6 months.

Recall

In Ukraine, the number of registered internally displaced persons is 3.7 million people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Oleksiy Honcharenko
Verkhovna Rada