IDPs will receive the "seventh" payment: what it is about

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for assisting internally displaced persons, according to which IDPs will receive a "seventh" payment if they officially worked after moving, or registered as a sole proprietor and continued to work for all 6 months. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

Changes have been made to the procedure for providing living assistance to internally displaced persons. An additional "seventh" payment of assistance is provided to internally displaced persons who, after displacement and the assignment of assistance for a six-month period, continued to work or receive income as individual entrepreneurs, or found employment/registered as individual entrepreneurs and continued to work until the end of this period. - Melnychuk reported.

As MP Oleksiy Honcharenko explained, living assistance is currently paid for 6 months, but now an additional "seventh" payment is being introduced.

It will only be received by those IDPs of working age who, after moving, officially worked or registered as a sole proprietor and continued to do so for all 6 months.

Recall

In Ukraine, the number of registered internally displaced persons is 3.7 million people.