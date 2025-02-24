Iceland to double defense support for Ukraine - Prime Minister

The Icelandic government will double its defense support for Ukraine this year. This was announced by Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir during the Support Ukraine summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

Ukraine needs more support, which should come immediately. Iceland has increased its support compared to the previous year, and we will do more. I can announce today that my government has decided to double our defense support to Ukraine this year, in order to ensure that we honor our commitments - Frostadottir said.

According to the President's Office , in 2022 and 2023, the Icelandic government provided Ukraine with approximately ISK 2.9 billion (EUR 20 million) in economic and humanitarian support and ISK 2.6 billion (EUR 17.8 million) in defense support.

Iceland has pledged to provide at least ISK 4 billion (EUR 27.5 million) annually for the period 2024-2028, subject to annual parliamentary approval. The total budget, the split between military and civilian support, and payments for specific needs will be determined annually. In 2024, Iceland pledged €2 million for the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition to support Ukraine.