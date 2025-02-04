ukenru
IAEA chief pays 11th visit to Ukraine to inspect nuclear safety

IAEA chief pays 11th visit to Ukraine to inspect nuclear safety

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29764 views

Rafael Grossi arrived in Ukraine to assess the damage at the Kyiv substation. The visit is aimed at preventing nuclear incidents and assessing the safety of the country's nuclear power industry.

"I started my 11th visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the russian-Ukrainian war". This was reported by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, during the trip, Rafael Grossi will visit the Kyiv substation, which is important for the safety of the country's nuclear power industry.

The purpose of the visit is to assess the damage to the infrastructure and take measures to prevent possible nuclear incidents.

On my 11th visit to Ukraine since the start of the war, I travel to the Kyiv substation, a critical safety site for Ukraine's nuclear power industry, to assess the damage and help prevent a nuclear accident. An increasingly fragile grid poses a growing risk to all nuclear power plants, not just ZNPP

- said the head of the IAEA. 

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Rafael Grossi would visit Kyiv on February 4 to discuss nuclear safety during the war. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency continue to record military activity and drones near Ukrainian NPPs.

IAEA head to visit Kyiv next week: details of the visit31.01.25, 02:25 • 103788 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

