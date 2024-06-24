I was also 34 when we beat Barcelona: Stepanenko sharply responded to critics about his age

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90339 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101413 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118667 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188713 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233127 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143105 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368958 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181722 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149618 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197909 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90339 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85036 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101413 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99079 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118667 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 662 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4032 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11550 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13202 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17225 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

I was also 34 when we beat Barcelona: Stepanenko sharply responded to critics about his age

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16846 views

Taras Stepanenko, a 34-year-old midfielder for the Ukrainian national team and Shakhtar Donetsk, denied criticism calling into question his age and fitness, citing his performances against Barcelona, England and Italy, saying that only he will decide when to end his career based on his inner feelings and abilities.

I was also 34 when we beat Barcelona: Stepanenko sharply responded to critics about his age

Midfielder of the national team of Ukraine and Shakhtar Donetsk Taras Stepanenko responded to critics about his age, physical condition and whether it was time to end his career, noting that he "was 34 and then when Barcelona won, played matches with England, Italy", reports UNN.

"I have known him (Razvan Ratz - ed.) for a very long time, I know his jokes, they are very specific. The guys told me about his words. I took it well. He called me, said that he was misunderstood, there was an incorrect translation. We were joking, I have a good relationship with him. About the topic of retirement. When a person is over 30, everyone starts saying that he is old in football. I don't know where it comes from. I have my own head, I work. We run around every day with sensors that show your physical condition. When you look at their indicators, everything becomes clear, and you will not be able to deceive anyone. People react to defeat, saying that Stepanenko is old. But I was 34 and when we beat Barcelona, we played matches against England, Italy. I don't really understand what's changed. These six months were not very successful for me due to injuries," Stepanenko said at a press conference on the eve of the match with Belgium.

He added that after every match in the Ukrainian Championship, he comes home and gets on the treadmill.

"This is so that when the coach gives me a chance to play, I stay at the level I should be at. The most important thing is not what they say, but what you do. I can finish tomorrow, in a year or two. But this is my decision, which I will make when I am ready. Razvan was joking, but they always write about it to me. Why didn't you write after the game with Barcelona? This is my inner feeling and only I will make a decision when I know that I can't do something," Stepanenko added.

At the same time, Vitaly Mikolenko stressed that it's not about age.

"Ashley Young plays with me, he's 38, and no one says he's old, that it's time for him to retire. Everything is shown by sensors, as Taras says. When you see that he, Yarmolenko, Sidorchuk are in the top five in training, you understand that it doesn't matter what age he is, if he shows everything on the field, works so hard. People see only the tip of the iceberg," Mikolenko said.

Context

Former defender of Shakhtar Donetsk and the Romanian national team Razvan Ratz, who was once Stepanenko's partner, said after the match of the Ukrainian national team against Romania, in which the Romanians won, that he would call Stepanenko and tell him to end his career.

"An incredible atmosphere in the stands, there were a lot of our fans at the stadium, probably 50 thousand. I'll call Stepanenko and tell him to end his career. A few years ago, I was on the pitch, and now I watched the game from the podium. It's quite unusual to be a fan, you feel emotions differently. Ukraine didn't play football at all, they looked very apathetic, and we squeezed everything out of them! The difference was noticeable from the beginning to the end of the match," Ratz said.

Recall

Left-back of the English "Everton" and the national team of Ukraine Vitaly Mikolenko saidthat he has been training on the field with the team for two days and is preparing for the match with Belgium in Normal mode.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31