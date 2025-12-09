I think tomorrow we will hand over an updated "peace plan" to the US - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not yet submitted an updated "peace plan" to the United States, but this is likely to happen tomorrow. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy stated, Ukraine has not yet submitted a peace plan to the United States.

We are working at the level of our advisers, we are working today, and we are working tomorrow. I think tomorrow we will already submit it - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that it was not the United States that demanded the surrender of the Donbas territory, but Russia was the originator of this idea.

Of course, we want America to be on our side in this matter, on this topic. Russia will want us to give up our territories, and we will defend our interests - added the President.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are three documents regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, which concern security guarantees and the restoration of Ukraine.