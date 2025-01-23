“I did not say 200 thousand": Zelensky clarifies his words about the foreign contingent

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified his statement about the likely number of foreign troops in Ukraine, emphasizing that he was not talking about the need for 200,000 troops.

He said this during an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

I did not say, by the way, that we need 200,000. The journalist asked, and I said it could be more, it could be less - Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine should have a million-strong army to deter the enemy's troops.

If we reduce the army by 200,000, 300,000, 500,000, this will mean that we need other troops instead, in the amount by which we have reduced. This is what I was talking about - He added.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is ready for the presence of a foreign contingent, but such a decision cannot be seen as a European initiative without the presence of the United States.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers should be deployed to prevent a new Russian attack on Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement is reached.