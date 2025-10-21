$41.760.03
12:57 PM • 576 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 6006 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13716 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16469 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16679 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17443 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16142 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15007 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30623 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Tags
Authors
Hungary to hold next parliamentary elections under state of emergency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1458 views

The Hungarian parliament extended the state of emergency for 180 days, until May 14, ensuring that the upcoming elections will be held under a special legal regime. This grants Prime Minister Viktor Orbán broad powers, while his Fidesz party lags behind the opposition Tisza in polls.

Hungary to hold next parliamentary elections under state of emergency

Hungary has extended its state of emergency, which has been in effect for several years, thereby ensuring that the next elections will take place under a special legal regime that has granted Prime Minister Viktor Orbán broad powers to exercise his authority, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On Tuesday, the country's parliament voted to extend the state of emergency for 180 days, until May 14. Orbán said he expects the next elections to be held as early as April, and the country's president is expected to announce the date early next year.

Orbán's Fidesz party is trailing the opposition Tisza party, led by former regime supporter Péter Magyar. Tisza maintains a double-digit lead over the ruling party in some polls, as the cost of living crisis and accusations of widespread corruption undermine the nationalist prime minister's political authority, the publication writes.

In a state of emergency, the government can suspend fundamental rights, including the right to protest. Officials claim that this state will not affect the election results.

Last year, Hungary's municipal and European Parliament elections were held under a state of emergency, where Tisza stunned the ruling party by coming in second, including in key regions where the party holds leading positions.

Addition

Orbán has ruled under a state of emergency since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which has allowed him to rule by decree, despite a compliant parliament where his deputies have held a two-thirds majority for most of the past 15 years, the publication notes.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the government cited the war in the country, which is Hungary's eastern neighbor, as the reason for maintaining the decree regime.

The European Union has suspended billions of euros in funding to Hungary, citing the undermining of the rule of law and corruption in the member state.

Julia Shramko

