Hungarian opposition leader vows to remove Orbán's allies if he wins elections

Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar has stated that if his party wins the parliamentary elections on April 12, he plans to remove key allies of pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This includes, in particular, the heads of judicial and oversight bodies. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

During an election rally, Magyar called on voters to secure two-thirds of the seats in parliament for his party. According to him, this will allow for constitutional changes and a "regime change" after years of Orbán's rule.

We are going to restore the rule of law and democratic pluralism – he stated.

The opposition leader also announced that if he wins, he plans to dismiss the heads of the supreme and constitutional courts, the state audit office, the antitrust authority, and the prosecutor general, accusing them of political loyalty to the current government.

Political context of the elections

According to polls, Magyar's party has an advantage, but it is unknown whether this will be enough to gain a constitutional majority.

EU excludes Hungary from sensitive talks over fears of 'leaks' to Russia - Politico

Magyar himself, a former member of the Fidesz party, created his own political force, "Tisza," to fight corruption. He announced his intention to change the country's foreign policy course and reduce ties with Russia.

Viktor Orbán does not represent the interests of Hungary, the European Union, or NATO – he said.

External factor and statements

The elections in Hungary are attracting the attention of the international community. US President Donald Trump previously expressed support for Orbán.

At the same time, media reports have emerged about possible plans by Russian special services to influence the situation, but there is no official confirmation of this information.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on contacts with Russia, stated that it remains an important partner for the country, particularly in the energy sector.

Orban announced the possible wiretapping of Szijjártó and ordered an investigation