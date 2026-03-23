Orban announced the possible wiretapping of Szijjártó and ordered an investigation

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the possible wiretapping of Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó by foreign intelligence services and ordered an urgent investigation. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, this is a serious incident that could indicate interference in the internal affairs of the state.

The interrogation of a government member is a serious attack on Hungary. I have instructed the Minister of Justice to immediately investigate the information regarding Péter Szijjártó's interrogation - Orbán said.

Recall

The Hungarian Foreign Minister leaked details of secret EU discussions to the Kremlin. Russian hackers also had full access to the Hungarian ministry's networks.