Hundreds of millions of hryvnias monthly from VAT alone. It became known how much pharmacies pay in taxes

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 13336 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 32171 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 56271 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 31150 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 39900 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 27859 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 41178 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 139581 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 64696 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94299 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
47%
743mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 39147 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 42965 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 37470 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikesJuly 22, 01:47 AM • 35847 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 39884 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 34078 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 35302 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 56272 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 104586 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 139581 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Igor Kolomoisky
Ilan Shor
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 137115 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 231012 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 246038 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 241936 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 241334 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Hundreds of millions of hryvnias monthly from VAT alone. It became known how much pharmacies pay in taxes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

Information has emerged on how much pharmacies pay in taxes.

Hundreds of millions of hryvnias monthly from VAT alone. It became known how much pharmacies pay in taxes

Pharmacies paid over half a billion hryvnias in value-added tax in April-May of this year alone. These figures were published by public figure and AFU officer Viktor Taran, UNN writes.

Referring to data from the State Tax Service, Taran noted that the payment of value-added tax by pharmacies shows stable dynamics.

"In April 2024, pharmacies transferred over 212 million hryvnias in VAT alone to the budget, of which over 210 million came from legal entities, and almost 2 million hryvnias from individual entrepreneurs. In April 2025, revenues increased to almost 319 million hryvnias: over 317 million were provided by legal entities, and over 900 thousand hryvnias by individual entrepreneurs," Taran reported.

In May 2024, according to him, the budget received about 215 million hryvnias in VAT, and in May 2025 - slightly less - 212.3 million hryvnias.

"In these difficult times, it is extremely important that every business - small, medium, or large - continues to operate, honestly and conscientiously paying taxes. Every hryvnia paid today is a step towards our Victory over the enemy tomorrow," Taran emphasized.

He is convinced that pharmacies today perform not only a social function but also remain an important part of the country's economy. Taran reminded that only the five largest pharmacy chains paid over 4.5 billion hryvnias in taxes in 2024.

The expert emphasized that despite the ban on marketing agreements and reduced revenues, pharmacies continue to provide Ukrainians with a high level of service and a wide assortment. And market liberalization, as exemplified by Sweden, where the number of pharmacies increased by 30% after the abolition of the state monopoly, can be key to increasing drug accessibility and improving pharmaceutical services.

"The pharmaceutical market needs discussion, not one-sided verdicts. Honest dialogue and a balance of interests, not slogans. After all, the main person in this scheme is the patient, for whom it is important to receive good service, adequate drug prices, and a wide assortment. A pharmacy is not a kiosk? I agree. But it is also not a scapegoat for others' mistakes," Taran emphasized.

Recall

For almost 5 months now, the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine has been operating under new rules, including a ban on marketing agreements between drug manufacturers and pharmacies. The changes were implemented to reduce drug prices, but the reality turned out to be the opposite - the cost of drugs did not change, and in some cases even increased

The position that the marketing ban did not bring the promised effect was recognized even by the Ministry of Health. In addition, patients also did not feel any significant improvement.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health presented a new draft resolution on marketing for discussion. Instead of a complete ban, it is proposed to set limits on the expenses of drug manufacturers for marketing services. According to the updated document, such expenses cannot exceed 20% of the total volume of sales of over-the-counter drugs (excluding VAT) for the previous year. However, the figure of 20% is just a "beautiful wrapper" that hides completely different calculations - in reality, pharmacies will receive only 3.5% of marketing.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9