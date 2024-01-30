How to reduce stress - expert advice

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

How to reduce stress - expert advice

Kyiv

A number of habits can help reduce stress levels

Constant stress is harmful to health and increases the risk of heart disease, anxiety disorders, and depression. Simple habits can help reduce stress levels, according to the Center for Public Health, UNN writes.

Details

To reduce the impact of stress on one's life, the CDC points out that it is possible to change behavior and form new habits:

Make physical activity a part of your life. Research is cited as confirming that regular exercise can reduce stress and alleviate anxiety symptoms. The CDC recalled the recommendation for adults to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week . 

Take care of a balanced diet. Our diet, as noted, also affects our mental health. For example, one study suggests that higher levels of stress in its participants were associated with unhealthy diets. Therefore, it is advised to consume enough vegetables and fruits (400-600 g per day), whole foods, and minimize the consumption of highly processed foods. 

Cut down on gadget time. A number of studies have shown a link between excessive use of smartphones and increased stress levels. The more time you spend "on the phone," the worse your psychological state, the CDC notes.

Make time for yourself. As noted, self-care has been proven to help reduce stress levels. It can be reading, meditation, or any other hobby. 

Spend time with family and friends. Doing good deeds, volunteering, and helping others, as indicated, will help you feel better. In addition, when you stay in touch with your loved ones, you feel calm and connected, experts say.

Set personal boundaries. Setting them allows you to realize your own value, whether in your career aspirations or in your relationships, the CDC says.

Do not procrastinate. It is advised to try to plan activities: make a to-do list and meet deadlines, do not postpone plans for later. The CPC emphasizes: procrastination impairs productivity, so you will be forced to catch up. And this is a reason for stress, which negatively affects your health, experts say.

Hug. There are studies that show that hugging helps reduce stress and blood pressure, and therefore reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the CDC.

"And finally: don't be afraid to seek help from a doctor, they will help you work through the effects of stress and determine how to act next time," the Public Health Center advises.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthLife hack
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention

