How to reduce stress - expert advice

Constant stress is harmful to health and increases the risk of heart disease, anxiety disorders, and depression. Simple habits can help reduce stress levels, according to the Center for Public Health, UNN writes.

To reduce the impact of stress on one's life, the CDC points out that it is possible to change behavior and form new habits:

Make physical activity a part of your life. Research is cited as confirming that regular exercise can reduce stress and alleviate anxiety symptoms. The CDC recalled the recommendation for adults to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week .

Take care of a balanced diet. Our diet, as noted, also affects our mental health. For example, one study suggests that higher levels of stress in its participants were associated with unhealthy diets. Therefore, it is advised to consume enough vegetables and fruits (400-600 g per day), whole foods, and minimize the consumption of highly processed foods.

Cut down on gadget time. A number of studies have shown a link between excessive use of smartphones and increased stress levels. The more time you spend "on the phone," the worse your psychological state, the CDC notes.

Make time for yourself. As noted, self-care has been proven to help reduce stress levels. It can be reading, meditation, or any other hobby.

Spend time with family and friends. Doing good deeds, volunteering, and helping others, as indicated, will help you feel better. In addition, when you stay in touch with your loved ones, you feel calm and connected, experts say.

Set personal boundaries. Setting them allows you to realize your own value, whether in your career aspirations or in your relationships, the CDC says.

Do not procrastinate. It is advised to try to plan activities: make a to-do list and meet deadlines, do not postpone plans for later. The CPC emphasizes: procrastination impairs productivity, so you will be forced to catch up. And this is a reason for stress, which negatively affects your health, experts say.

Hug. There are studies that show that hugging helps reduce stress and blood pressure, and therefore reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the CDC.

"And finally: don't be afraid to seek help from a doctor, they will help you work through the effects of stress and determine how to act next time," the Public Health Center advises.

