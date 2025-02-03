How to get an ID card: what documents are needed

Graduates of schools and other general secondary education institutions and persons planning to take the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT) must apply for an ID card.

How to apply for it is explained by the Government Online, writes UNN.

Registration for participation in the main sessions of the NMT starts on March 6 and will last until April 3, 2025. The term for issuing the first ID card is 20 working days - , the statement said.

How do I apply for an ID card?

To do this, you need to contact the Passport Service service center or the ASC with a corresponding application.

Required documents:

● birth certificate or a document confirming the fact of birth;

● Passport of a citizen of Ukraine of both or one of the parents;

● registration number of the taxpayer's account card (if any);

● extract from the territorial community register on registration of the place of residence (if available).

In addition, the service of issuing the first passport of a citizen of Ukraine is free of charge.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that starting January 1, 2025, the cost of issuing biometric documents in Ukraine will change fromto. An ID card will cost from 558 UAH, and a foreign passport from 1042 UAH.