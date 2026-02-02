How to choose a double bed for a bedroom

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
04:56 PM • 1730 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 10290 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 19810 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 33556 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 58266 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74199 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51020 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50439 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36323 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52717 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.1m/s
74%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 26171 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 40545 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 17660 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 14802 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 11569 views
Publications
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 1334 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 10299 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 40731 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 26252 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 84096 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 1494 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 2240 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 3670 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 4540 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 7308 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
The New York Times

How to choose a double bed for a bedroom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Choosing a double bed requires considering the size of the bedroom, its design, materials, and functionality. This will ensure comfortable sleep and a harmonious interior.

How to choose a double bed for a bedroom

The interior of a bedroom directly affects the quality of rest and the overall feeling of coziness in the house. It is here that it is important to maintain a balance between functionality and visual tranquility. Furniture helps set this rhythm, and the bed remains the central element of the space. Not only the comfort of sleep, but also how the entire room is perceived, depends on its size, design, and construction. In apartments and houses in Moldova, bedrooms often differ in area and layout, so there are no universal solutions. The choice of a double bed requires attention to detail and an understanding of one's own habits, reports UNN.

If you need a double bed for your bedroom, it is important to consider not only its appearance, but also the actual conditions of the room and usage scenarios.

Bedroom size and proportions

The first step in choosing a double bed is to assess the space. The bed should leave enough room for free movement, nightstands, and storage. In small bedrooms, models with a concise headboard and a visually light construction look better. For spacious rooms, more massive options that can become an accent of the interior are suitable. It is also important to consider the height of the bed - too low or, conversely, too high a model can be uncomfortable in everyday use.

Construction and materials

The reliability of the bed directly affects the quality of sleep. The base must be stable and suitable for the chosen mattress. The materials of the frame and upholstery should be selected taking into account the microclimate and lighting in the room. A soft headboard adds comfort, especially if you like to read or relax in bed. Practicality also plays a role - the bed must maintain its appearance with daily use.

Before making a final choice, it is useful to pay attention to key points:

  • the bed size corresponds to the bedroom area;
    • stability and quality of construction;
      • materials suitable for room conditions;
        • ease of use in everyday life.

          These guidelines help avoid mistakes and choose a model that will not require compromises. The bed becomes part of the space, not a source of inconvenience. This is especially important if the bedroom is used daily and should remain comfortable for a long time.

          Functionality and style

          Modern double beds often combine aesthetics and practicality. Additional storage space can be useful in apartments with limited space. At the same time, the design of the bed should support the overall style of the bedroom, and not stand out from it. Calm shades and simple forms make the interior more harmonious and versatile.

          To simplify the choice, you can follow this order:

          1. Take accurate measurements of the bedroom.
            1. Determine priorities: design or functionality.
              1. Select materials according to operating conditions.
                1. Combine the bed with a mattress and other furniture.

                  This approach helps to make a balanced decision. The bed organically fits into the interior and remains comfortable every day.

                  Conclusion

                  A properly chosen double bed forms the basis of a comfortable bedroom. It affects the quality of sleep and the overall perception of the interior. Taking into account the size, design, and style, you can create a space for a full rest. Quality furniture lasts a long time and does not lose its relevance. It is these details that create coziness and reflect the individual taste of the owner.

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  Business News
                  Real estate
                  Moldova