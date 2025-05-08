How Technology is Changing Sports: FAVBET Tech at Sport&Business Club Ukraine

At a recent meeting of the Sport&Business Club Ukraine, representatives of the sports industry, the technology sector and business discussed how digital transformation affects the development of sports in Ukraine. One of the central topics of the event was technological solutions that are changing the format of interaction with the audience, club management and the organization of sports events.

During the discussion, the participants focused on the impact of technology on the development of sports, and presented their cases with the use of modern technologies: from improving communication with fans to interacting with clients within a sports organization. Special attention was paid to innovative solutions, in particular, the creation of applications for the rehabilitation of veterans.

FAVBET Tech acted as a technological partner of the event, presenting its approaches to automation, analytics and the implementation of digital tools in the sports environment.

FAVBET Tech: Focus on digital transformation of sports

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian IT company that is among the top 50 largest product IT companies according to DOU. It is a resident of Diia.City, a member of the IT Ukraine Association and a co-founder of its AI committee.

The company specializes in the development of technological solutions for various industries, including iGaming. The focus is on the use of AI, high-load systems, big data and cloud services.

"Cooperation with Sport&Business Club Ukraine is a great opportunity to talk about the practical application of technology in sports. We strive to see more interaction between IT companies and Ukrainian sports organizations in order to be competitive in the digital age", said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.