Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks
07:53 AM • 12145 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 16191 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 23942 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 40402 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 64215 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 49688 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 61507 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50090 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53309 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45203 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

How Technology is Changing Sports: FAVBET Tech at Sport&Business Club Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

The impact of technology on sports was discussed at the Sport&Business Club Ukraine meeting. FAVBET Tech presented approaches to automation and the introduction of digital tools.

How Technology is Changing Sports: FAVBET Tech at Sport&Business Club Ukraine

At a recent meeting of the Sport&Business Club Ukraine, representatives of the sports industry, the technology sector and business discussed how digital transformation affects the development of sports in Ukraine. One of the central topics of the event was technological solutions that are changing the format of interaction with the audience, club management and the organization of sports events.

During the discussion, the participants focused on the impact of technology on the development of sports, and presented their cases with the use of modern technologies: from improving communication with fans to interacting with clients within a sports organization. Special attention was paid to innovative solutions, in particular, the creation of applications for the rehabilitation of veterans.

FAVBET Tech acted as a technological partner of the event, presenting its approaches to automation, analytics and the implementation of digital tools in the sports environment.

FAVBET Tech: Focus on digital transformation of sports

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian IT company that is among the top 50 largest product IT companies according to DOU. It is a resident of Diia.City, a member of the IT Ukraine Association and a co-founder of its AI committee.

The company specializes in the development of technological solutions for various industries, including iGaming. The focus is on the use of AI, high-load systems, big data and cloud services.

"Cooperation with Sport&Business Club Ukraine is a great opportunity to talk about the practical application of technology in sports. We strive to see more interaction between IT companies and Ukrainian sports organizations in order to be competitive in the digital age", said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsTechnologies
