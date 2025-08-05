How much water should you drink to avoid dehydration: explanation from the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health warns that in summer, people's risk of dehydration significantly increases. To avoid this problem and related diseases, it is worth drinking clean, still water daily, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In summer, the risk of intestinal infections increases. They can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Because of this, a sick person loses a lot of fluid, which is called dehydration. - the message says.

The Ministry of Health explained that as a result of dehydration, the heart has to work harder, and the blood vessels of the brain constrict. As a result, memory problems arise, coordination of movements is impaired, and well-being worsens. Seizures and heart rhythm disturbances may also begin.

Severe dehydration can lead to the development of kidney failure and treatment in a medical facility, including in intensive care units. - the Ministry of Health warned.

It is recommended to drink still, clean water, at least one liter per day, to avoid dehydration. It is also worth reducing the amount of sweet and fried fatty foods.

People with chronic diseases or those who constantly take medications should follow the recommendations of doctors. And in case of worsening well-being, immediately contact a family doctor or the nearest medical facility. - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

