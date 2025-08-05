$41.790.03
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
752mm
How much water should you drink to avoid dehydration: explanation from the Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1840 views

The Ministry of Health warns of an increased risk of dehydration in summer, recommending drinking at least one liter of pure still water daily. Dehydration can lead to serious health problems, including kidney failure.

How much water should you drink to avoid dehydration: explanation from the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health warns that in summer, people's risk of dehydration significantly increases. To avoid this problem and related diseases, it is worth drinking clean, still water daily, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

In summer, the risk of intestinal infections increases. They can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Because of this, a sick person loses a lot of fluid, which is called dehydration.

- the message says. 

The Ministry of Health explained that as a result of dehydration, the heart has to work harder, and the blood vessels of the brain constrict. As a result, memory problems arise, coordination of movements is impaired, and well-being worsens. Seizures and heart rhythm disturbances may also begin.

Severe dehydration can lead to the development of kidney failure and treatment in a medical facility, including in intensive care units.

- the Ministry of Health warned.

It is recommended to drink still, clean water, at least one liter per day, to avoid dehydration. It is also worth reducing the amount of sweet and fried fatty foods.

People with chronic diseases or those who constantly take medications should follow the recommendations of doctors. And in case of worsening well-being, immediately contact a family doctor or the nearest medical facility.

- the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Addition

From July 28 to August 1, Ukraine is holding the Week of Combating Viral Hepatitis. Hepatitis A and E are transmitted by the fecal-oral route, but hepatitis A does not lead to chronic liver damage.

July 28 is World Hepatitis Day. The Shalimov Center spoke about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of viral hepatitis, as well as how to avoid infection and what to do if a loved one is diagnosed with hepatitis.

