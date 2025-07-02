Hottest on the front in four directions: map from the General Staff

Two-thirds of the battles on the front line occurred yesterday in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, North-Slobozhansky and Kursk, Lyman directions, the General Staff reported in its morning summary on July 2, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Overall, 171 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 60 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and 119 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5681 shelling attacks, including 108 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and involved 2674 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and one other important enemy object," the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 19 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and carried out 323 shelling attacks, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 16 times in the South-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Milove, Kamianka, Hlyboke, and towards Ambarnyi.

In the Kupiansk direction, eight enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Radkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Senkivka, Holubivka, Zahrizove, Zelena Gai, and towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Novovodyane, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Myrnyi, and towards Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy advanced eight times on the positions of our units in the area of Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks near Leonidivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 aggressor attacks in the areas of Myrne, Popiv Yar, Koptieve, Lysivka, Novoseriivka, Muravka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of Perebudova, Piddubne, Vesele, Maliivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Kamianske, the invaders carried out three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

No combat engagements were recorded yesterday in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 1110 occupiers, two tanks, and 73 UAVs per day