Hottest on the front in four directions: map from the General Staff

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 26 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 2618 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 40034 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 95334 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 69334 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 140717 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 82622 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 68458 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 174182 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 130276 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
4.6m/s
54%
749mm
Popular news
Defense Forces hit Kupol and Saratovorgsintez plants in Russia: General Staff reveals detailsJuly 1, 08:24 PM • 1453 views
Ukrainian counterintelligence detained a GRU agent who was preparing Russian strikes on energy facilities in Dnipro and ZaporizhzhiaJuly 1, 08:35 PM • 1267 views
Officials who embezzled UAH 20 million allocated for road repairs will be prosecuted in Kharkiv regionJuly 1, 10:09 PM • 2406 views
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driverJuly 2, 12:04 AM • 6333 views
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke out01:42 AM • 2051 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 29 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 55395 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 67511 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 84693 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 140721 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 17876 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 82503 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 85636 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 106864 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 134471 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Hottest on the front in four directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 209 views

Over the past day, 171 combat engagements were recorded, two-thirds of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk, as well as Lyman directions. The enemy carried out one missile strike, 60 air strikes, and 5681 shellings.

Hottest on the front in four directions: map from the General Staff

Two-thirds of the battles on the front line occurred yesterday in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, North-Slobozhansky and Kursk, Lyman directions, the General Staff reported in its morning summary on July 2, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Overall, 171 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 60 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and 119 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5681 shelling attacks, including 108 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and involved 2674 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and one other important enemy object," the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were 19 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and carried out 323 shelling attacks, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 16 times in the South-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Milove, Kamianka, Hlyboke, and towards Ambarnyi.

In the Kupiansk direction, eight enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Radkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Senkivka, Holubivka, Zahrizove, Zelena Gai, and towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Novovodyane, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Myrnyi, and towards Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy advanced eight times on the positions of our units in the area of Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks near Leonidivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 aggressor attacks in the areas of Myrne, Popiv Yar, Koptieve, Lysivka, Novoseriivka, Muravka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of Perebudova, Piddubne, Vesele, Maliivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Kamianske, the invaders carried out three futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

No combat engagements were recorded yesterday in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 1110 occupiers, two tanks, and 73 UAVs per day02.07.25, 08:00 • 373 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9