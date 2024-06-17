Hostile shelling damages houses and infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region

The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovs'k twice, causing material damage to the region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

According to the information, the occupants shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region twice with artillery and UAVs.

First, in the evening, the enemy attacked Marhanets community and Nikopol, damaging a private house, an outbuilding, a car, an unused building and a power line.

Later in the morning, the Pokrovske community came under enemy attack.

As a result, two houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a power line were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.

