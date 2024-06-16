In Dnipropetrovs'k region, russian shelling damaged 10 houses, 4 public buildings, gas pipelines and a power line

A fire broke out in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of enemy shelling. 10 private houses, 4 outbuildings, gas pipelines and a power line were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, in the evening in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the occupants shelled Marhanets and Nikopol with heavy artillery. A similar act of aggression took place in the morning, and then the enemy attacked the district center, where the use of heavy artillery and kamikaze drones led to a fire.

As a result, it is now known that 10 private houses and 4 outbuildings were damaged. In addition, gas pipelines and a power line were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

