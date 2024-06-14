Teenage girl injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Russian troops attacked a community in Dnipropetrovs'k region with a kamikaze drone, injuring a 17-year-old girl and hospitalizing her, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy wounded a 17-year-old girl. She was injured during an attack on the community of Myrovka, Nikopol district. The aggressor struck with a kamikaze drone - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The victim, he said, was hospitalized in moderate condition.

A private house was damaged, the RMA head noted.

