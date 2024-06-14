Teenage girl injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized in moderate condition after being wounded in a kamikaze drone strike on the Iryvska community of Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovska oblast.
Russian troops attacked a community in Dnipropetrovs'k region with a kamikaze drone, injuring a 17-year-old girl and hospitalizing her, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Friday, UNN reports.
The enemy wounded a 17-year-old girl. She was injured during an attack on the community of Myrovka, Nikopol district. The aggressor struck with a kamikaze drone
The victim, he said, was hospitalized in moderate condition.
A private house was damaged, the RMA head noted.
