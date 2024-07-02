Hostile missile destroyed over Dnipro region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military has successfully destroyed an enemy missile in Dnipropetrovs'k region, as reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration.
"An enemy missile was destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Thank you, Vostok!" said Lysak.
Previously
At 20:16, the Air Force reported that a missile was moving toward Dnipro. Later, Telegarm channels reported that explosions were heard in the Dnipro region.