Hong Kong introduces security bill with life sentences for treason and sedition
The Hong Kong authorities have unveiled a national security bill that provides for life imprisonment for high treason and sedition. In addition, the new bill expands the government's powers in the field of anti-espionage and protection of state secrets.
This was reported by AP News, according to UNN.
Under pressure from Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, lawmakers have been tasked with speeding up the process of adopting the law, and debates on it will begin this Friday.
Critics are concerned that the new law could reduce civil liberties and give Hong Kong a legal status more similar to mainland China.