Hong Kong introduces security bill with life sentences for treason and sedition

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13713 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 40972 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35465 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 195072 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178551 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172605 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218931 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248719 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154537 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371502 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 4600 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 40787 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194877 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 159545 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178404 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7288 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18176 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18920 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28116 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36100 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Hong Kong introduces security bill with life sentences for treason and sedition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70844 views

The Hong Kong authorities have unveiled a national security bill that provides for life imprisonment for high treason and sedition. In addition, the new bill expands the government's powers in the field of anti-espionage and protection of state secrets.

Hong Kong introduces security bill with life sentences for treason and sedition

Hong Kong authorities unveil a national security bill that provides for life imprisonment for treason and rebellion.

This was reported by AP News, according to UNN.

Details

The Hong Kong government has introduced a new national security bill that provides for life imprisonment for treason and rebellion.

In addition, the law will also expand the government's powers in the areas of anti-espionage and protection of state secrets.

Under pressure from Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, lawmakers have been tasked with speeding up the process of adopting the law, and debates on it will begin this Friday.

Add

Critics are concerned that the new law could reduce civil liberties and give Hong Kong a legal status more similar to mainland China.

04.06.23, 18:27 • 343561 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
Hong Kong
