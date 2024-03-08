Hong Kong introduces security bill with life sentences for treason and sedition

Hong Kong authorities unveil a national security bill that provides for life imprisonment for treason and rebellion.

This was reported by AP News, according to UNN.

The Hong Kong government has introduced a new national security bill that provides for life imprisonment for treason and rebellion.

In addition, the law will also expand the government's powers in the areas of anti-espionage and protection of state secrets.

Under pressure from Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, lawmakers have been tasked with speeding up the process of adopting the law, and debates on it will begin this Friday.

Critics are concerned that the new law could reduce civil liberties and give Hong Kong a legal status more similar to mainland China.