Honda unveiled its first full-size electric motorcycle WN7: what's inside

12:12 PM • 104 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 17226 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
09:50 AM • 44553 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:28 AM • 27523 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 33077 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 35378 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 28631 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 53781 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 84624 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76834 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 24577 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 32313 views
Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercisesPhotoNovember 10, 03:40 AM • 20130 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM • 17065 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 17866 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:50 AM • 44633 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 9, 08:00 AM • 128695 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 8, 08:00 AM • 175614 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 03:32 PM • 197050 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 02:58 PM • 146253 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 14655 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 50619 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 98854 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 166744 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 101912 views
Honda unveiled its first full-size electric motorcycle WN7: what's inside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2852 views

At EICMA 2025, Honda unveiled its first full-size electric motorcycle, the WN7, which develops a peak power of 50 kW (67 hp) and has a range of 140 km. The motorcycle is equipped with a frameless chassis, where the battery is the central structural element.

Honda unveiled its first full-size electric motorcycle WN7: what's inside

At the EICMA 2025 exhibition, Honda finally lifted the veil of secrecy over its first full-size electric motorcycle, publicly presenting the Honda WN7 for the first time, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

Details

As the publication writes, the WN7 is not just a motorcycle for city riding or a modest scooter, as we have seen from Honda for years – it is a full-fledged full-size motorcycle, albeit designed for city trips, not for off-road travel.

Designed as a Honda street motorcycle in the "FUN" category, the WN7 develops a peak power of 50 kW (67 hp), which puts it on par with 600 cc internal combustion engine motorcycles. With a torque of 100 Nm, it even competes with liter-class motorcycles in terms of starting torque, ensuring rapid acceleration and excellent handling both in the city and on the highway, the publication notes.

The Honda development team drew on the strengths of electric vehicles, using a design philosophy called "Be the wind."

Visually, the WN7 stands out with a clear silhouette and a horizontal LED panel at the front – a design element that, according to Honda, will become a hallmark of the entire line of electric vehicles. It also received a new color scheme exclusive to Honda electric vehicles: a black body with gold mechanical components.

One of the most interesting engineering solutions is the frameless chassis. Instead of a traditional motorcycle frame, Honda uses a rigid aluminum battery case as a central structural element, directly connecting both the front steering column and the rear swingarm axle to it. This design not only reduces weight but also improves handling by centralizing mass. This technique, as noted, is becoming increasingly common, as it is used by other electric motorcycle manufacturers, such as LiveWire, within their S2 Arrow platform.

Honda's powertrain includes a new liquid-cooled motor with an integrated inverter, transmitting power to the rear wheel with a belt drive through a new gearbox design.

A small non-removable 9.3 kWh battery supports both CCS2 fast charging (20% to 80% in 30 minutes) and Type 2 charging, with a claimed range of 140 km on a single charge according to WMTC standards. Drivers can also take advantage of a regenerative braking system with adjustable deceleration levels, as well as a pedestrian walking mode for precise parking assistance.

Prices and exact market launch dates are not yet known, but Honda states that the WN7 will be produced in Japan and will be introduced in regions where "electrification is developing."

Honda is preparing a new generation hybrid system for large SUVs06.11.25, 10:07 • 3640 views

Julia Shramko

