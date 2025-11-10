Honda unveiled its first full-size electric motorcycle WN7: what's inside

At the EICMA 2025 exhibition, Honda finally lifted the veil of secrecy over its first full-size electric motorcycle, publicly presenting the Honda WN7 for the first time, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

Details

As the publication writes, the WN7 is not just a motorcycle for city riding or a modest scooter, as we have seen from Honda for years – it is a full-fledged full-size motorcycle, albeit designed for city trips, not for off-road travel.

Designed as a Honda street motorcycle in the "FUN" category, the WN7 develops a peak power of 50 kW (67 hp), which puts it on par with 600 cc internal combustion engine motorcycles. With a torque of 100 Nm, it even competes with liter-class motorcycles in terms of starting torque, ensuring rapid acceleration and excellent handling both in the city and on the highway, the publication notes.

The Honda development team drew on the strengths of electric vehicles, using a design philosophy called "Be the wind."

Visually, the WN7 stands out with a clear silhouette and a horizontal LED panel at the front – a design element that, according to Honda, will become a hallmark of the entire line of electric vehicles. It also received a new color scheme exclusive to Honda electric vehicles: a black body with gold mechanical components.

One of the most interesting engineering solutions is the frameless chassis. Instead of a traditional motorcycle frame, Honda uses a rigid aluminum battery case as a central structural element, directly connecting both the front steering column and the rear swingarm axle to it. This design not only reduces weight but also improves handling by centralizing mass. This technique, as noted, is becoming increasingly common, as it is used by other electric motorcycle manufacturers, such as LiveWire, within their S2 Arrow platform.

Honda's powertrain includes a new liquid-cooled motor with an integrated inverter, transmitting power to the rear wheel with a belt drive through a new gearbox design.

A small non-removable 9.3 kWh battery supports both CCS2 fast charging (20% to 80% in 30 minutes) and Type 2 charging, with a claimed range of 140 km on a single charge according to WMTC standards. Drivers can also take advantage of a regenerative braking system with adjustable deceleration levels, as well as a pedestrian walking mode for precise parking assistance.

Prices and exact market launch dates are not yet known, but Honda states that the WN7 will be produced in Japan and will be introduced in regions where "electrification is developing."

