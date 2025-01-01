High-speed tram service resumed in Kyiv after enemy attack

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 68714 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153366 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130525 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137930 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136059 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174845 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111358 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104583 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134392 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133577 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 58413 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102946 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105148 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153366 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174845 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183690 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133577 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134392 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144005 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135559 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152656 views
High-speed tram service resumed in Kyiv after enemy attack

High-speed tram service resumed in Kyiv after enemy attack

 • 29849 views

Repairs to the damaged tram track in Borshchahivka have been completed. Traffic has been fully restored after the damage caused by Russia's morning attack on Kyiv.

The repair of the high-speed tram track in Borshchahivka, which was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv, has been completed and traffic has resumed. This was reported by KCSA, UNN writes.

Details

“The high-speed tram track in Borshchahivka, which was damaged as a result of an enemy attack, has been repaired. Tram traffic has been fully restored,” the statement said.

Recall

After the morning attack by the Russian army in Kyiv , two people were killed, six wounded and four rescued. In the Pechersk district, rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of an administrative building and localized the fire in the apartments of a high-rise building. In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire in two garages was extinguished. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWarKyiv
kyivKyiv

