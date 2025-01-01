High-speed tram service resumed in Kyiv after enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
Repairs to the damaged tram track in Borshchahivka have been completed. Traffic has been fully restored after the damage caused by Russia's morning attack on Kyiv.
The repair of the high-speed tram track in Borshchahivka, which was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv, has been completed and traffic has resumed. This was reported by KCSA, UNN writes.
Details
“The high-speed tram track in Borshchahivka, which was damaged as a result of an enemy attack, has been repaired. Tram traffic has been fully restored,” the statement said.
Recall
After the morning attack by the Russian army in Kyiv , two people were killed, six wounded and four rescued. In the Pechersk district, rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of an administrative building and localized the fire in the apartments of a high-rise building. In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire in two garages was extinguished.