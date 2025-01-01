High-speed tram service resumed in Kyiv after enemy attack

The repair of the high-speed tram track in Borshchahivka, which was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv, has been completed and traffic has resumed. This was reported by KCSA, UNN writes.

Details

“The high-speed tram track in Borshchahivka, which was damaged as a result of an enemy attack, has been repaired. Tram traffic has been fully restored,” the statement said.

Recall

After the morning attack by the Russian army in Kyiv , two people were killed, six wounded and four rescued. In the Pechersk district, rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of an administrative building and localized the fire in the apartments of a high-rise building. In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire in two garages was extinguished.